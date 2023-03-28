The 10th Annual Parker’s Dart Tournament will be held this weekend at multiple bars on Miles City’s Main Street.
The tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at Parker’s Bar, the Montana Bar and the Bison Bar.
On Friday, there will be a Blind Draw at Montana Bar, 501 stacked, double elimination. Entry is $10 per person. Sign-ups are at 6 p.m. and the tournament starts at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, there is Men’s and Women’s Doubles at Parker’s Bar, 501 freeze out, double elimination. Division A race to three and Division B race to two. Cost is $80 per team that includes green fees. Check-in is at 10 a.m. and the tournament starts at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, there is Mixed Doubles at Parker’s Bar, 501 freeze out, double elimination. Division A race to three and Division B race to two. Cost is $80 per team that includes green fees. Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the tournament starts at 10 a.m.
Each event will have cash payouts for first, second and third places as well as added money.
For more information call Laura Jensen at 406-647-3347 or email at Laura.Jensen@goldenent.com.