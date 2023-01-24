Marjy M. Holmgren, 89, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Box Butte General Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Marjy was a treasure and she led her life from her heart. She was born June 27, 1933 in Crawford, Nebraska to Lillian B. (Pierce) and W.C. “Bud” Murphy.
Growing up south of Crawford, she attended Belmont school and later graduated from Crawford High School in 1950. She then continued her education in nursing and business.
One of Marjy’s favorite memories was to have the honor of becoming the very first Crawford Rodeo Queen in 1949.
On January 10, 1953, Marjy and Jack Garner were married, and to this union, three daughters, Jackie, Ruthe, and Theresa were born. Together they moved to California, beginning their 21 years of service with the Air Force. Being a military wife required her to be flexible, resourceful and independent, adjusting to the varying lifestyles and cultures, yet allowing many experiences that came with living in California, Oklahoma, Japan, and Maryland. Regardless of their location, raising her daughters was her greatest joy.
Following the dissolution of their marriage, Marjy worked in a variety of clerical positions between Alliance and Crawford, while being a devoted caregiver for her mother.
In 1998 she married Alan “Pat” Holmgren. She embraced ranch life and Pat’s family wholeheartedly. She became widowed in 2013.
Up to the time of her passing, Marjy resided in Alliance, taking great pride in her independence, her home, and her family. She was always young at heart, staying involved in the dayto- day lives of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and close friends.
To know Marjy was to feel at home.
Marjy is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Kenneth) Lewis of Elizabeth, CO, Ruthe (Ron) Meter of Alliance, and Theresa (Alan) Hummel of Milliken, CO; her 7 grandchildren, Jennifer (William) Hood, Melissa (Reggie Brown) Lewis, Ryan (Melissa) Lewis, Katie (Ryan) Magwire, Kassie (Kevin) Jensen,Eryn (ConnorDevore) Hummel, and Evan Hummel; and 10 great-grandchildren, Kaylee (Hayden), Maizie, Nolyn, Fionna, Brodye, Kendrick, Kashton, Hadley, Jackson, and Hunter. She is also survived by her sister, Deljean Hilderbrand of Miles City, MT; her sister-in-law, Terry Murphy of Emmett, ID; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rick (Wendy) Lewis of Alliance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Pat Holmgren, her brother, W.J. “Pat” Murphy, and her brother-in–law, Ralph Hilderbrand.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and announced at that time.
Memorials in Marjy’s name may be given to the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department or the Alliance Library.