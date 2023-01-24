Holmgren obit

Marjy M. Holmgren, 89, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Box Butte General Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Marjy was a treasure and she led her life from her heart. She was born June 27, 1933 in Crawford, Nebraska to Lillian B. (Pierce) and W.C. “Bud” Murphy.