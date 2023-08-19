Elinor Agnes Vick passed away peacefully at home August 16, 2023, age 82, with her husband Gary Holm at her side, and other family present, following a long battle with covid complications. Elinor was born March 11, 1941, in Neosho, Missouri, to Rudolph and Vera (Boesel) Branum. Her father worked for the Department of Interior as a Fish Culturist. In 1943, Elinor’s father was conscripted into the U.S. Army and she moved with her family to her grandfather’s farm near Niederwald, Texas, while her dad was deployed for WWII. In 1946, she moved with her family to Montana living at fish hatcheries in Bozeman, then Creston, and finally Miles City starting in 1949. Elinor’s school years began at Cayuse Prairie Elementary in Creston, and then continued in Miles City where she graduated from Custer County High School in 1959. Her early years included activity in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and working as a volunteer hospital “Candy Striper” for Holy Rosary Hospital. After high school, she attended Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). In 1961, Elinor married Charles Vick, an Air Force radar technician just finishing his service who would soon be privately employed at radar sites overseas in Turkey and later in Alaska. Elinor moved to Turkey with her husband for several years, and later to Greece to continue living near her husband’s employment. Later, Elinor and Charles made Miles City their permanent home. Three children were born to them: Diana, Rhonda, and Chuck (Charles, Jr.). Husband Charles passed away in 1996.
In 2022, Elinor married Gary Holm, previously proprietor and operator of the Longhorn Restaurant and Bar in Rosebud, Montana, and then employed at ACE Hardware in Miles City for over 15 years. Elinor was active in many Miles City organizations through the years, particularly the Home Demonstration Club and Elks Order of Does, often serving as an officer. Her most beloved activity was art, particularly ceramics in which she was highly skilled. Painting was also a joy for her and for many years Elinor worked at Coffrin Studio in Miles City as a colorist for L.A. Huffman photographs. The colorized versions available of Huffman photos today are often her work. Later, Elinor was employed at the Miles City Walmart store for 20 years overseeing the craft section where she was well-known to local craft and sewing enthusiasts. She retired from Walmart in 2017.