Flock of chickens

A flock of chickens are shown in the picture above.

 Stephen Ausmus/Agricultural Research Service

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee listened to agribusiness executives on Tuesday rail against federal regulations, and lobby for new markets and reinforced crop insurance programs in the panel’s first hearing of the new Congress.

With the 2018 farm bill expiring this fall, lawmakers who will shape the next version of the bill indicated they would seek to address challenges facing U.S. farmers, which include high costs, industry consolidation and a safety net that is insufficient to cover intensifying natural disasters.