Last weekend the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers rodeo team hosted a Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA) rodeo at the Ag Advancement center in Miles City.
The event saw around 75 high school and junior high school kids compete in high-level rodeo competition. They came from all over eastern Montana, with some athletes coming from as far away as Havre and Lewistown.
Miles City and the surrounding area was well represented at the rodeo, with local cowboys and cowgirls including Asiah Kuntz, Cadence Schweigert, Maci Buffington, Reagyn Buffington, Evie Peila, Morgan Buckingham, Holden Meged and Caiden Gray.
“It went really well,” said MCC Head Rodeo Coach Sylvan La Cross. “Many folks were really impressed with how the rodeo team kept things rolling efficiently. People were happy for the indoor facility with the weather and the opportunity for rodeo action on this side of the state.”
According to La Cross, they were approached by the Meged family about hosting a couple of these high school rodeos this year.
“We approached it as a great recruiting opportunity and a way to promote the Ag Advancement Center,” La Cross added.
La Cross added that it was a good group of young cowboys and cowgirls and hopefully some future MCC Pioneers in the bunch.
MCC will be hosting a second high school and junior high rodeo next weekend. The rodeo will be April 7-9 starting at 9 a.m. each day. This rodeo, according to La Cross, is looking to be even bigger than the first one. There will also be a high school rodeo the same weekend in Great Falls.
This weekend there is a high school rodeo in Glendive.
“We want to do a big thank you to CowTown Ag Supply, Miles City Sanitation, MCLC, Miles City Ranch Rodeo, Miles City TBID, and the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce,” La Cross added.
Aside from hosting these high school rodeos, the Pioneers rodeo team is also preparing for their own rodeo.
The MCC Pioneers spring rodeo will be April 20-23 at the Ag Advancement Center.
The results for the high school rodeo are as follows:
In saddle bronc, Ekalaka’s Cardell Laughery took first and Miles City’s Caiden Gray took second; in bareback, Miles City’s Morgan Buckingham took first and Absarokee’s William Barnett took second; in bull riding Rosebud’s Cody Woelich took first and Wibaux’s Trey Knight took second; in steer wrestling, Glasgow’s Jack Cornwell took first and Larslan’s Kasey Forum took second; in team roping the team of Raya Elings (Shepherd) and Ty Westby (Opheim) took first and the team of Hailey Wold (Plentywood) and Kassie Sweet (Bridger) took second; in tie-down roping, Glendive’s Pacen Buller took first and Roscoe’s Zane Schroeder took second; in barrel racing, Melstone’s Kierra Hougen took first and Glasgow’s Brooke Billingsley took second; in breakaway, Hougen took first and Lewistown’s Hayden Henderson took second; in goat tying, Havre’s Cassandra Gibson took first and Henderson took second; and in pole bending, Gibson took first and Bozeman’s Ava Shepherd took second.
The results for the junior high school rodeo are as follow:
In Jr barrel racing, Glasgow’s Bailey Billingsley took first and Billings’ Fayth Smith took second; in Jr boys breakaway, Rapelje’s Gage Holzum took first and Whitehall’s David Wagner took second; in Jr girls breakaway, Joliet’s Linden Schenk took first and Billingsley took second; in Jr boys goat tying, Joliet’s Louis Schenk took first and Melstone’s Jett Grebe took second; in Jr girls goat tying, Hingham’s Hedy Spencer took first and Glendive’s Kendel Gobbs took second; in Jr chute dogging, Worden’s Burke Nowak took first and Holzum took second; in Jr pole bending, Linden Schenk took first and Sidney’s Leddy Larson took second; in Jr ribbon roping, Glasgow’s John Cornwell took first and Billingsley took second; in Jr team roping, the team of Holzum and Miles City’s Ridge Murnion took first and the team of Linden and Louis Schenk took second; and in Jr tie-down roping, Cornwell, Wibaux’s Tryan Knight and Havre’s Cooper Fisher tied.