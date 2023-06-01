Passenger rail authority meets June 14 Jun 1, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.See agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetingsCall in information 689-218-0595 Conference ID: 735 640 954# Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tourism Trains Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next +3 News Record attendance at World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale 4 hrs ago Commentary Miles City to host Trapper Education Field Day June 18 5 hrs ago News Under construction 8 hrs ago +2 News Hikers and cowboys often encounter curios while afield… 9 hrs ago +2 News Miles M. Milligan invested in Miles City 10 hrs ago +2 News Local tractor club holding yearly Dozer Daze this weekend May 31, 2023 Trending now Under construction Man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case Stardust: $14,000 paid here for Line One Hereford bull Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority gauges public interest and engagement in restoring passenger rail in southern Montana Stardust: Griffith sets new record in the 880 state finals Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form