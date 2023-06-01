The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday, June 14  from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

See agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetingsCall in information 689-218-0595 Conference ID: 735 640 954#

