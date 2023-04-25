We’ve been going through a lot of changes at the Independent Press over the past few months — new advertising and news systems, new personnel, changes in the way we do things.
While we’ve struggled getting accustomed to some of the changes, they are positive and will result in a stronger, better local newspaper. We appreciate your patience as we work to give you the best community newspaper we can.
Now, we are introducing another significant change. Beginning in May, the Independent Press will change its publication day from Thursday to Saturday.
The reasons for this are practical. Printing of the newspaper is moving from Miles City to Bozeman. This consolidation will ensure a high quality newspaper is printed in a modern facility. Simply put — Bozeman has much newer presses which provide a better print quality. In an era of rapidly rising costs, consolidating our press operations also creates efficiencies that allow us to continue to serve communities across Montana with vital local news.
The obvious distance between Bozeman and Forsyth means extra time is needed in the production of the Independent Press. In order to get news to Rosebud County in a timely manner, a change in delivery day is the best solution. Similar changes are being made at our newspapers in Terry and Stanford. Likewise, changes are also being made to the deadlines and schedules for the Miles City Star and the Glendive Ranger-Review.
Old habits are hard to break, and we know many of you will continue to look for a newspaper in your mailbox each Thursday for some time to come. We hope soon Saturday delivery will become second-nature as well. Most importantly, we want to make sure you continue to receive great local news and advertisements in a timely fashion.
After today, your next Independent Press will be dated Saturday, May 6. The deadline for advertising is now 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. The deadline to submit news is noon on Wednesdays.