The local Miles City Walleyes Unlimited chapter was featured in recent issue of the Miles City Star for using donated Christmas trees to build fish habitats out at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area.
The Star sat down with with Miles City Walleyes President Ramon Dyba and Vice President Tyler Trogdon to learn a little more about both of them as well as the organization.
Tell us about yourselves:
Trogdon: I’m from Miles City and was in the Navy for six years. I spent a few years around the oil fields, went to school and few times on and off. I just bought Troggy’s Trailer Repair over here back in August. I’ve been with Walleye’s Unlimited since I was a little kid, my dad was in Walleye’s and once I got out of the Navy I got back into it. I became an officer around 2012, and other than the couple of years I went back to school I have been a board member with them. I have been part of them steadily for the last 10 years or so and have been involved with the group one way or another my entire life. My mother and both of my sisters live here. My older sister runs Bluegrass Uphostery and my younger sister has Deason CPA.
Dyba: I’m born and raised here in Miles City, what, that would be 41 years. I am the only one active on the board here that has any children. I have three kids and am married. I don’t have a ton of background I guess. I learned to fish here from my folks. I love fishing and helping people out.
So how does deciding the leadership of the Walleyes chapter usually work?
Trogdon: We hold nominations and elections every two years. We have a President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, two trustees and a Communications Director. The Communications Director and one of the trustees runs on the off year. We hold a vote every two years for the four positions and then on the off years for the other two positions so all the elections aren’t being held at the same time. If you get renominated and revoted in you could be in there for one term or 10. This is Ramon’s first year as President and my sixth year as Vice President, not consecutively. Ramon was also Vice President for former President Duncan Bartholomew.
How is membership looking right now for the local Walleyes Unlimited chapter?
Dyba: We kind of are losing our older membership of people helping out, so we gotta try and fill those shoes and fill in those people below us the best we can. I think if we don’t do it then we are going to lose the chapter. I mean the members will still be around, but the chapter itself wont.
Are there any bigger projects in the works currently?
Dyba: We are wanting to do a new fishing and boat ramp in town, or relatively close to town. Our project that we were working on has kind of come to a halt right now. The property we were looking at is looking pretty grim to work with so we are looking at some other avenues now. I know there are some grants that we are looking at applying for and looking at some other projects to work on currently.
Are there a lot of grant opportunities for organizations like yours?
Dyba: Yeah, there are a lot of grants. There is a new grant with a short window, about six weeks to apply for up to $50,000. It’s only for Custer, Fallon and Rosebud Counties through the Montana Community Foundation and thats put on by Grid United. That’s the newest grant we’ve seen come through. Some grants we see are bigger, some are smaller. We just got a $1,000 grant from Walmart for their community giving, the second year in a row we got that.
Trogdon: Most of our funds come from our banquet.
Dyba: And footwork, talking to sponsors and businesses that we work with. Hopefully we will get down to the Tuesday night music this year again, a few of those, do some membership drives. We got about 20 members at our pint night we did at Otium Brewery, and 25 total at the Tuesday night music. It was worth it, worth the time.
What has been your favorite part of being with Walleyes Unlimited?
Dyba: I really like the Kids Fishing Day and our Walleye fishing tournament. You know, when we started the fishing tournament our first was a catfish tournament. That was in 2013 I think. It has grown into the new Walleye tournament, that people didn’t think we would be able to do on the river, and it has grown considerably. It’s a good time. You have to be a member to fish in the tournament. Our Kids Fishing Day, I went from seeing it go from 60 kids to 140 kids you know?
Trogdon: People that are involved with Walleyes, we are all kind of like minded even though we butt heads. I guess from our stand point, there are a couple of organizations in town that you can actually see what they are doing, where your money is going, and we are one of those organizations that you can see the money is going right back into the community.
What are some of the bigger challenges you guys have faced with your projects?
Trogdon: Nothing’s been too challenging, but some of the bigger things we have accomplished are like building some things out here (at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area) and having to go through the permitting from city council and stuff like that. We held the state banquet this year, that was a pretty big challenge. Setting up for 600 plus people, you know, its not that it’s terribly hard but it takes a lot of man power and organization. We were over it by the time it was done.
Dyba: Finding a lot of help is probably the biggest thing to overcome, the biggest challenge. Thats the biggest challenge for this whole thing.
Trogdon: Yeah, we have the money usually, but finding the time and the people for the projects is really the only challenge.
Miles City’s local chapter of Walleyes Unlimited meet every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the local VFW.
The Walleyes will be doing their annual cleanup at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.