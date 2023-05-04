The local Miles City Walleyes Unlimited chapter was featured in recent issue of the Miles City Star for using donated Christmas trees to build fish habitats out at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area.

The Star sat down with with Miles City Walleyes President Ramon Dyba and Vice President Tyler Trogdon to learn a little more about both of them as well as the organization.

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.