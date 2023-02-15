New and free 2023-26 validation decals are now required for owners of motorboats, sailboats or personal watercraft.
The current red decals expire Feb. 28.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New and free 2023-26 validation decals are now required for owners of motorboats, sailboats or personal watercraft.
The current red decals expire Feb. 28.
Boaters who have permanently registered their boats, sailboats or personal watercraft must still obtain two free boat validation decals every three years at FWP regional and area offices, or by going to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating.
The decals will be received in the mail by owners who ordered validation decals on the FWP website. In order to obtain the decals in person or on FWP’s website information included on a current boat registration receipt issued by the county treasurer is needed.
The county treasurer’s office will provide the first set of validation decals to new boat or personal watercraft owners when the watercraft is registered. Boat owners will obtain subsequent sets of validation decals at a FWP regional or area office, or online.
Visit FWP’s website or call 406-444-2535 for more information.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.