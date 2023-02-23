The Luppold/Buckingham Ranch in Meagher County and the Sanders Ranch in Granite County have been welcomed by the Montana Historical Society (MTHS) to the Centennial Farm and Ranch register.
Both families received a certificate from Gov. Greg Gianforte and a roadside sign to honor their families’ remarkable achievement.
“By honoring families who have owned their land for 100 years or more, we help preserve Montana’s strong agricultural roots and the stories and traditions that define our rural communities,” said Christine Brown, MTHS Outreach and Interpretation historian in a press release. “These families deserve a hearty pat on the back and recognition for achieving this rare milestone.”
According to a press release, the Luppold/Buckingham Ranch is one-of-two Centennial properties on the MTHS register that has been owned by the same family for 150 years. Only one other Centennial ranch on the register is older — the Thexton Ranch near Virginia City, founded in 1872.
William Luppold survived the Civil War despite gunshot wounds through both knees. He arrived in Diamond City, MT, in 1866, but sold his mining interests there to establish a ranch on the Smith River near White Sulphur Springs in 1873. Luppold’s ranch started off with 160 acres of homestead land where he raised hay, oats, and a large garden.
Megan Shroyer and her husband Rodger have continued the families legacy since receiving the ranch in 2018. According to Shroyer, keeping the ranch in the family has not been easy.
“There have been challenges, worries, and endless work,” she said in her Centennial Farm application. “The best times were when a family member lived and worked the land; more difficulties came when the family was absent. Succession planning, open conversations, resiliency, continued learning, and hard work make for 150 years of ranching in our family.”
For the Sanders family in Granite County, resourcefulness and a shared vision of success within each generation helped the ranch pass through the generations from father to son.
John and Johana Sanders their son Edward moved from a ranch near Anaconda to a homestead along Rock Creek in Granite County near Philipsburg in 1901. The farm passed to Edward and his wife upon John’s passing in 1912, and then to Edward’s son Leonard and his wife in 1953. In 1979 Tom, Edwards son, took over, said a press release.
Today Tom’s son Carl and his wife Kayla run the 122-year-old operation, with an eye towards passing it to their children.
“The real key to success has been each generation passing down insight from the previous generations as they work side-by-side with the current generation,” Carl said in a press release. “Without these knowledge-sharing, working relationships, the Sanders’ Ranch would not have survived.”
Since 2010, the MTHS Centennial Farm and Ranch program has recognized Montana’s agricultural traditions by celebrating the perseverance and stewardship of Montana families on their farms and ranches.
The MHS accepts applications for the Centennial Farm and Ranch register year round.
Requirements for induction include: working farm or ranch with a minimum of 160 acres or, if fewer, there must be a gross income of at least $1,000; one current owner must be a Montana resident; proof of founding date and continuous ownership by members of the same family starting with the founder and concluding with the present owner spanning at least 100 years; and a $100 fee.