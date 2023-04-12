Pythons

Tom Yeager holds one of his pythons inside his shop filled with approximately 250 snakes contained in breathable drawers. Yeager has raised and bred ball pythons in Terry for six years.

 Brendan Heidner

Slithers and squeaks frighten most people, however those noises are part of critter enthusiast Tom Yeager’s, 74, everyday life.

Yeager started raising and breeding ball pythons and rodents about six years ago in a shop just outside of his residence on the east-most edge of Terry.