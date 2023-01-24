BOZEMAN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University, in partnership with the Belgrade Community Library, will host a talk entitled “Bread, War and Memory” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the library. This event is free and open to the public. The presentation will be preceded by a social with refreshments at 5:30 p.m.
During this event, historian Mary Murphy will discuss the substance and memory of bread as a staple food item during wartime. When depriving people of bread becomes a weapon, procuring bread means survival and dreaming of bread becomes a means of resistance, she said.
Murphy, a former MSU professor of history, taught the courses Food in America and Global History of Food, and is now writing a culinary history of Montana. She has also served as director of the Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands and Peoples of the American West and has won numerous prizes and fellowships for her research, teaching and mentoring.
Seating is limited at Belgrade Community Library events, and advance registration is encouraged to ensure a seat. However, walk-ins are always welcome. For more information or to register, visit www.montana.edu/olli/. The event is sponsored by Martel Construction.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at MSU is a program of Academic Technology and Outreach. ATO works across the university to support and advance its land grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for outreach and engagement.