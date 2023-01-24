BOZEMAN — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University, in partnership with the Belgrade Community Library, will host a talk entitled “Bread, War and Memory” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the library. This event is free and open to the public. The presentation will be preceded by a social with refreshments at 5:30 p.m.

During this event, historian Mary Murphy will discuss the substance and memory of bread as a staple food item during wartime. When depriving people of bread becomes a weapon, procuring bread means survival and dreaming of bread becomes a means of resistance, she said.