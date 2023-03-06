Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will be sponsoring the 5th Virtual Teacher Job Fair.
Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will be sponsoring the 5th Virtual Teacher Job Fair.
The Job Fair will be Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m.; Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.; and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.
Montana school districts are allowed by this format to connect with teacher candidates from around the country. The job fair is offered free of charge to both candidates and districts.
There are currently 98 qualified teacher candidates registered for the Job Fair. Throughout Montana there are many districts that are looking to fill positions in Career and Technical Education; Special Education; Math; English; Science; Health and Physical Education; School Counseling; Social Studies; World Languages; School Counseling; Elementary Education; and School Administration.
“The success of our students is related to quality educators in the classroom,” said Arntzen in a press release. “This Job Fair is a great opportunity for all Montana school districts to find highly qualified teachers regardless of the location of the job or the candidate. This virtual model allows hiring on the spot! I encourage every school that is seeking teachers to participate in this Job Fair.”
There have been 80 participating school districts and over 450 qualified teacher candidates that have participated combined in past Virtual Job Fairs.
Districts can conduct on-the-spot interviews and candidates may be hired directly from the event. All candidate information is linked to the state licensing system, TeachMontana (TMT), which allows for ease of licensing.
To register or find a complete schedule visit https://hopin.com/events/opi-education-virtual-job-fair-march-2023/registration.
