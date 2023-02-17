A first-time statewide online testing platform for the spring ACT with Writing is being implemented by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.
Districts were able to request paper options for students.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A first-time statewide online testing platform for the spring ACT with Writing is being implemented by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.
Districts were able to request paper options for students.
The ACT is a college readiness test for high school students in grade 11 that fulfills federally mandated assessment requirements. This statewide online implementation is intended to streamline facilitation and increase access for students.
General math, ELA, and science assessments delivered in three testing windows is included in the test.
“As I’ve said many times, Montana must get back to the basics of Math and Reading so that our students can achieve educational excellence and be college ready,” said Arntzen in a press release. “One of my top initiatives, Montana Ready focuses on preparing our students for college and career readiness. Teaching and learning must be recognized at the point when our students are tested, which focuses on flexibilities as my innovative MAST pilot program achieves.”
Each of three testing windows will be two weeks and delivered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: Window 1 - March 28-30 and April 4-6; Window 2 - April 11-13 and April 18-20; and Window 3 - April 25-27 and May 2-4.
The OPI piloted an online version of the ACT with a paper option in 2022. A total of 541 students took the ACT online and 8,893 completed the test on paper. Montana’s average ACT composite score was 18.6 out of a possible 36 points. The ACT College Readiness Benchmarks are, according to the ACT definition, “the minimum ACT test scores required for students to have a reasonable chance of success in first-year credit-bearing college courses at the typical college. There are Benchmarks for six ACT test scores, and each Benchmark is linked to
success in a different college course or set of courses.”
The following are the College Readiness Benchmarks with Montana scores for the Spring 2022 ACT with Writing administration.
For Math, the ACT College Readiness score was 22 and the Montana average score was 18.5; for Reading the ACT College Readiness score was 22 and the Montana average was 19.2; for English the ACT College Readiness score was 18 and the Montana average was 17.2; for Science the ACT College Readiness score was 23 and the Montana average was 19; and for English Language Arts which is a combination of English, Reading and Writing, the ACT College Readiness score was 20 and the Montana average was 17.7.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.