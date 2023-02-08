Sugar Beets

A tractor harvests sugar beets in this aerial photo near Sidney.

 Daily Montanan Photo/Larry Mayer

American Crystal Sugar Company said it’ll start closing a Sidney sugar beet processing facility in April because of “an insufficient supply of sugar beets from local growers.”

But those same growers said that insufficient supply is something that was dictated by the Minnesota-based sugar company, and reduced payments from them have led to farmers growing less.