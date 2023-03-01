Police Officer

Taylon Bain, a former Glendive police officer who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in 2013, has had a recent case against him dismissed. However, he will have to serve out the suspended portion of his previous sentence.

 Submitted Photo

Charges of sexual abuse of a minor against Taylon Bain, a former Glendive police officer, have been dismissed as part of a plea deal. Bain was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a minor in 2021 while on probation for other sexual assault charges he was convicted of in 2013.

In 2013, Bain was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and and one count sexual abuse of children, all felonies. He was sentenced in 2014 to the Montana State Prison for 32 years, with 24 years suspended.