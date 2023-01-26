Whether it’s a combine, a loader tractor, or a powered wheelchair, equipment owners should have the right to repair their own equipment, and Montana Farmers Union testified in support of HB 195, which would revise consumer rights laws to repair powered wheelchairs.

Right to repair is a critically important issue to MFU’s membership, and one that we will continue to work on throughout the session for agricultural equipment. We believe that owners, along with independent repair technicians, should be able to repair the equipment they own.

(This is the weekly update for Jan. 16-20 of Montana Farmers Union involvement in the 2023 Legislature. MFU is the state’s largest and oldest grassroots farm advocacy organization representing family farms, and has worked more than 100 years on behalf of Montana farmers, ranchers and rural communities.)