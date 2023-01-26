Whether it’s a combine, a loader tractor, or a powered wheelchair, equipment owners should have the right to repair their own equipment, and Montana Farmers Union testified in support of HB 195, which would revise consumer rights laws to repair powered wheelchairs.
Right to repair is a critically important issue to MFU’s membership, and one that we will continue to work on throughout the session for agricultural equipment. We believe that owners, along with independent repair technicians, should be able to repair the equipment they own.
HB 195, which is sponsored by Rep. Alice Buckley, received a positive hearing this week in the House Human Services Committee. The committee asked a lot of great questions, but unfortunately the bill, currently, has been tabled in the committee on an 11-10 vote. We look forward to continuing our work on right to repair this session.
Another bill that came up this week to highlight is HB 206, which is sponsored by Rep. Ron Marshall to “Generally revise mill levy election laws.” MFU opposed this bill that would change the way local governments levy mills for things like school operating funds, park districts, and for public safety. It would require that there be 50-percent voter turnout and limit the duration of levies to five years. MFU opposed the bill because our members have a strong interest in rural education. Such restrictions on the ability to raise money for schools does not bode well for rural Montana students and the next generation’s ability to stay on the land and earn a good living.
Another highlight from the week, is HB 276, which was introduced this week and would “establish a farm to food bank grant program.” The Department of Agriculture would establish and administer the program, including grant requirements and necessary rules to make this a successful program.
Farmers Union supports the bill, which would cultivate relationships between local food pantries and their area growers, farmers, and ranchers; provide a new market for small farmers, ranchers and growers; and strengthen local food systems. The program will nourish Montanans by increasing access to fresh vegetables, meat, and other local food products. Additionally, the program will boost local economies by keeping more money in towns to support local businesses. We encourage you to reach out to your representative, and members of the House Agriculture committee in the coming weeks and ask them to support this bill.
Montana Farmers Union continued to support HB 153, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ler, which would revise laws related to livestock markets. It provides adequate protection for producers, updates the language to match federal law with the Packers and Stockyards Act, and moves toward modernization for video and internet auctions.
Montana Farmers Union also continued to support HB 44, sponsored by Rep. Julie Dooling that would revise document requirements for state stock inspectors. Requested by the Department of Livestock, the bill removes the requirement for triplicate copies of brand inspections, modernizing toward digital but still allowing for the use of paper copies.
Montana Farmers Union opposed SB 140, which is sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier and would revise union membership laws. MFU opposes SB 140, as it would force employers to collect employee data annually and to illegally discuss union membership with employees. Rural communities rely on jobs with nonprofits, and they deserve the freedom to decide for themselves if they want to join a union.
In the coming weeks, Montana Farmers Union will continue advocating for family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities, guided by MFU’s member-written policy.
(This is the weekly update for Jan. 16-20 of Montana Farmers Union involvement in the 2023 Legislature. MFU is the state’s largest and oldest grassroots farm advocacy organization representing family farms, and has worked more than 100 years on behalf of Montana farmers, ranchers and rural communities.)