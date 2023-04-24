Rosendale

Matt Rosendale at the Fort Peck Dam in eastern Montana.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Rosendale Twitter page

As Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives craft a budget that cuts spending and lifts the debt ceiling that will allow the country to avoid a potentially calamitous economic implosion, Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana is proposing to cut all funding for the Land Conservation and Wildlife Fund.

Rosendale, a Republican representing Montana’s eastern Congressional district, co-introduced a series of four bills in the House recently, along with three other Republicans including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, that would eliminate funding for land acquisition in four bills, including in Montana.