Food prices

Head Cook Debra Williams holds up a tub of diced ham, ready to add to scalloped potatoes for a lunch meal in 2020.

 Deb Hill

As food prices continue to rise, it’s not just family budgets that feel the impact. School meal programs are dealing with the same inflationary increases, along with staffing shortages and continuing supply chain disruptions.

It’s a formula for a dilemma: While research has long shown the correlation between kids who eat a healthy breakfast or lunch and improved educational outcomes, creating meals kids will eat that won’t break the budget is a challenge for food service directors such as Lewistown’s Amie Friesen.