As food prices continue to rise, it’s not just family budgets that feel the impact. School meal programs are dealing with the same inflationary increases, along with staffing shortages and continuing supply chain disruptions.
It’s a formula for a dilemma: While research has long shown the correlation between kids who eat a healthy breakfast or lunch and improved educational outcomes, creating meals kids will eat that won’t break the budget is a challenge for food service directors such as Lewistown’s Amie Friesen.
“We are required to meet the nutritional requirements, so I can’t cut any food category out, although I can trade for products in the same category which might be less expensive,” Friesen said. “I have two types of funds — commodity and direct purchase, and I try to be selective with both.”
Each school receives commodity funds through the USDA based on the number of students in that school. That funding can only be spent on commodity foods [now called USDA Foods]. Commodity, or USDA Foods, include more than 180 frozen, fresh, canned and dried products, according to the National Alliance for Nutrition and Activity. Both raw and processed foods are sent directly to school districts across the U.S., a boon to school food budgets. However those USDA Foods must be ordered a year in advance.
Friesen explained her commodity food budget hasn’t been too greatly affected by rising food prices because inflation is already taken into account in the federal formula.
“What’s more affected are the direct purchase foods,” Friesen said. “For example, with direct purchase I might trade whipped eggs for powdered eggs, if the price is better. I have to serve a certain number of grains, but I can switch the type of grain to get a better price.”
In order to ensure food needs are met without a glitch throughout the year, Friesen must think a year ahead while simultaneously juggling nutrition requirements, availability and cost.
“It’s hard when you are planning for over 700 kids a year in advance,” she said.
Friesen said another big impact to the food service budget is the cost of wages.
“We want to pay as much as possible to support our employees, but we can only pay what the school budget will allow. We currently have three positions vacant.”
It all adds upWith the end of the pandemic-era meal waivers that made all students eligible for free school meals, parents and guardians now must add the cost of their students’ breakfasts and lunches back into their own already-stressed budgets.
While school meal prices are still a great value, the cost for a family with two school-age children can add up. Daily lunches for two students in the upper level grades, at $3.25 per student per day, could run around $1,300 per school year. If the kids also need breakfasts, it’s even more.
For parents whose incomes meet federal poverty guidelines, there is an application to get school meals free or at reduced prices.
“In the Lewistown school district we run around 40% of students who meet the free or reduced price guidelines,” said District Clerk Rebekah Rhoades. “During the two years of COVID, we had federal funding to allow all students to have free meals, but that ended last June. Now parents need to apply for it.”
Rhoades said even at full price, student payments don’t cover the true cost of the school nutrition program.
“We always supplement from the General Fund because the cost is more than we can bring in,” Rhoades said, acknowledging that school food service budgeting is complex.
“There’s not really a budget number that’s pinned down; we look at the five-year average because we have to plan so far in advance,” she said. “We don’t have a ton of storage space, so food is delivered throughout the year and we pay when it arrives.”
There are other reasons why Lewistown School District’s nutrition program is complicated to plan and budget for.
“We have our own challenges to add to the cost of food,” Rhoades said. “For example we cook meals in one place [the Lincoln Building] and deliver them to five or six other buildings. That means extra staffing, transportation and equipment to keep the meals hot. Other districts with just one or two buildings don’t have that expense.”