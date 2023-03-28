Construction to repair and rehabilitate 12 bridges along Interstate 15 (I-15) between Helena and Jefferson City is scheduled to be started by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Frontier West, Inc.
The bridges are aging and are in need of repairs and routine maintenance.
The specific bridges scheduled to have repairs done include Jefferson County Route 926 Bridge over I-15; I-15 Bridge over Abandoned Railroad near Montana City, Northbound (NB) and Southbound (SB); I-15 Bridge over Frontage Rd. south of Montana City, NB and SB; I-15 Bridge over Lump Gulch Rd. NB and SB; Clancy Interchange, NB and SB; two bridges over Prickly Pear Creek south of Clancy; and Jefferson City Interchange.
“During work hours, motorists on I-15 should expect short delays, flaggers and signals controlling the movement of traffic, single-lane restrictions, reduced speed limits, and Interstate crossovers,” said MDT Project Manager Gary Berg in a press release.
MDT and Frontier West, Inc., which was awarded the project, will maintain traffic flow but rely on you to keep roadway crews safe.
“Depending on weather and other factors, we anticipate completion of work by Fall 2023,” said Frontier West, Inc. Project Manager Tyrel Wilson in a press release.
Watching for the “cone zone” is strongly encouraged for the traveling public as well as watching out for workers on the highway. These workers spend their days working a short distance from fast-moving vehicles. While those workers make every effort to work safely they count on drivers to pay attention, slow down and be careful as they pass through a work zone.