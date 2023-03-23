The Liles family name has deep roots in Prairie County and just as Brady Liles learned to work the family farm and ranch at a young age, he and his wife Tonya are teaching their children to do the same, keeping the family tradition going for well over 100 years.
Brady grew up on the farm 25 miles north of Terry which was originally established in 1915 by his great, great grandfather at a location nearby.
“He did not homestead, but they bought a place,” Brady said in an interview on Sunday. “The place that we’re on is not the original one. It’s one that my grandpa bought and then we’ve taken off from there.”
Brady said he and his siblings learned at a young age how to take care of the many duties on the farm after his father was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 1991.
A few years later, the Liles family transitioned from a farm-focused operation to more of a cattle ranch running 450 to 500 head of cattle. Brady officially took over the operation in 2002 just after college and following the passing of his father in 2000.
“We were thrown into it at a very young age,” he said. “I hurried and finished school and then came back because I still had a mom and a brother and a sister here; somebody kind of had to run things.”
In 2010, Brady and Tonya wed and started working the operation together as they grew their family. Kinley, 11, and Remy, 9, now help work the land and livestock as well.
Kinley and Remy have been involved in the family operation in some fashion since they were toddlers.
When the kids were young, the family purchased a John Deere gator in order to provide their children a safe place to sit and observe the work he and Tonya would do with their cattle.
“They could sit in that thing and they could watch us do what we had to do and still be safe in case something got out,” Brady said. “If they were seeing what was going on, they were fine, but we didn’t want them sitting on top of the bale stack in the corner or in the way.”
Even now, each cow on the Liles ranch is carefully vetted to accommodate the safety of their children.
“We have a pretty good herd because if they are going to give us any grief, they are going to go to town because our kids are around them,” Tonya noted. “We don’t want them to get hurt.”
As they get older, Kinley and Remy continue to help out around the ranch in a variety of ways, including checking heifers at night, haying, moving cattle, branding and much more.
“They are just kind of required to do a little bit of everything,” Brady said. “There is almost too much work for two of us here. Every little bit we can get out of them helps.”
As an example, the drought year in 2021 made for some unique hours of work as the Liles baled hay at night rather than during the day in order to avoid starting fires.
“I went out and swathed, Tonya was baling and the kids were raking,” Brady said, adding they all worked between 10 p.m. and about 4 a.m.
Aside from the work the Liles do, Tonya noted she enjoys raising Kinley and Remy in an agricultural environment.
“I think it’s a great lifestyle to raise your kids in,” she said. “It teaches them good work ethic and responsibility.”
Kinley and Remy are also heavily involved in the Prairie County 4-H Program, and raise project heifers for the Prairie County Fair each year.
“I also think they learn a lot from having to take care of (their heifers) and just the responsibility of it,” Tonya said. “I think (4-H and ranch work) go hand in hand.”
Tonya also enjoys living around so many cattle and animals, especially considering her work as a veterinarian technician over the last 18 years.
“I have my pets and I love my pets and just being around cows and working them and just pretty much everything about that,” Tonya said.
Although still very young, Brady and Tonya noted Remy already expresses interest in eventually taking over the family operation once they are ready to pass it along.
“He loves driving tractors and riding his motorcycle,” Brady said. “He kind of leans more towards wanting to be in the machinery, but he is good help with the cows and he can read a cow and know where their bubble is; he is really good around them.”
As for Kinley, she does work cattle and hay with the rest of the family, however she has also grown to enjoy taking care of responsibilities at the house while everyone else is away for the day.
“She has taken more of that role of doing more of the stuff around the house and the garden, turning the sprinklers on ... just trying to keep things going at home too while we are out in the field,” Brady said.
Although difficult times arise for anyone owning a ranch, the Liles work hard as a family to keep the operation going with the intention of continuing it for many years to come.
“We enjoy the lifestyle, there is no doubt,” Brady said.