One possible change that may be proposed for the sage grouse habitat in Prairie County is removing over 200,000 acres (marked in orange) that a review conducted by the Bureau of Land Management found are not conducive to sage grouse populations.

Designated sage grouse habitats in Prairie County could be reduced in the near future. The Prairie County Commissioners were informed of this possible change by Dale Tribby, a former wildlife biologist with the Bureau of Land Management and member of the state’s Private Land and Public Wildlife Board, during their April 5 meeting.

Tribby emphasized that while the changes are proposed, the information he was presenting had not yet been released for public review, so those plans could change by the time the wider public gets a chance to see them fully. Still, the commissioners were enthusiastic to hear they may soon have more land in the county available for other purposes.