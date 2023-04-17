One possible change that may be proposed for the sage grouse habitat in Prairie County is removing over 200,000 acres (marked in orange) that a review conducted by the Bureau of Land Management found are not conducive to sage grouse populations.
Designated sage grouse habitats in Prairie County could be reduced in the near future. The Prairie County Commissioners were informed of this possible change by Dale Tribby, a former wildlife biologist with the Bureau of Land Management and member of the state’s Private Land and Public Wildlife Board, during their April 5 meeting.
Tribby emphasized that while the changes are proposed, the information he was presenting had not yet been released for public review, so those plans could change by the time the wider public gets a chance to see them fully. Still, the commissioners were enthusiastic to hear they may soon have more land in the county available for other purposes.
Under current regulations, lands designated as sage grouse habitats cannot be used for purposes such as development and grazing, unless those lands were used for those purposes prior to the establishment of the Sage Grouse Conservation Program in 2014. The program was started via executive order as an effort to keep sage grouse off of the endangered species list, as they serve as both an iconic creature and economic driver for the state of Montana.
According to Tribby, a recent review of the areas that may be proposed to be removed from the conservation program found that it is not providing any actual benefit to the sustainability of the sage grouse population. He noted that should the proposed area be removed from the program, it would be a reduction of about 253,000 acres, a roughly 29% decrease of the designated sage grouse habitat in Prairie County.
“Basically what (the proposed area to be removed) is the Terry Badlands or like habitat, as well as areas of sand and gravel,” Tribby said. “It’s just not conducive to sage grouse habitat or sage grouse reproduction and (BLM) recognizes that.”
With these plans to reduce the designated sage grouse habitat area in the county still in the early stages, Tribby said he will likely have more information for the commissioners in about a month. However, even with the limited information he had at the moment, the commissioners expressed some excitement at possibly having a bit more land to use.
“It’s not as restrictive as what they’re starting out with,” said Commissioner Christine Keltner.
However, Tribby also noted that there will likely be some push back on the plans, not just from people who may be opposed to reducing sage grouse habitat, but also possibly from people who would like to see certain things done with the land, like limiting grazing.
Additionally, Commissioner Todd Devlin noted that while the process is currently still being driven by the BLM and its partner agencies, lawmakers will undoubtedly get involved at some point. With their involvement, the scope of the project could change by the time it goes out to public review.
“We’re science-driven now but the politics is going to come in really quick,” Devlin said.
In other news related to sage grouse, Tribby said the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and BLM have been monitoring leks in Prairie County as well. These are areas where males of the species gather to put on courtship displays for possible mating partners.
According to Tribby, many leks in the county have become inactive while others still under review could possibly be designated inactive as well. In total, there are 29 recognized leks in Prairie County, but only about nine of them are considered active at this time.
To be considered inactive, a lek has to show three years within a 10-year period where there are no birds gathered there. As a side note, Tribby noted that there may be some inaccuracies in the map of known leks, explaining that some areas can be difficult to map, resulting in leks being located in the wrong place on a map, or even being put on the map more than once. This is an issue that the BLM and FWP will have to clear up in their review of the current leks.
“That’s just one of the data clean ups they need to do,” Tribby said.
The next meeting of the Prairie County Commissioners is scheduled for April 19 beginning at 9 a.m.