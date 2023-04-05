Shooting

The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department investigate the scene of a BPD officer-involved shooting on Greenmore Court on Monday, April 3, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Police shot and killed a man in south Bozeman on Monday afternoon after the man, who was sitting in a car, allegedly produced a firearm.

Five officers were involved in the shooting, according to a release from the city of Bozeman.