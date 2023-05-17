Cattle

A herd of cattle move in a pasture.

 USDA-ARS Rangeland Resources & Systems Research

Rotational or continuous grazing? Which system allows for more sustainable and profitable free-range livestock production?

Ranchers often rotate cattle seasonally among different pastures on their operations but may allow cattle to graze season-long in a single pasture. Implementing a more intensive rotational system within the growing season—dividing the pasture into smaller areas, or paddocks, and shifting a herd of animals throughout the season—has been suggested to offer a greater chance for more sustainable grazing management. However, there have been very few experimental studies testing these ideas in extensive grazing systems.