artwork

Marvelocity is one of the many pieces of artwork from Alex Ross.

 Submitted Photo

BOZEMAN—The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions, “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost” and “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross,” with an event Saturday, Jan. 28.

The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Marvel superhero costume, sketch their own superhero at a comic book drop-in drawing program, and shop for classic comic books. The events are free with museum admission.