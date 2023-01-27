BOZEMAN—The Museum of the Rockies will celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions, “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost” and “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross,” with an event Saturday, Jan. 28.
The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to wear their favorite Marvel superhero costume, sketch their own superhero at a comic book drop-in drawing program, and shop for classic comic books. The events are free with museum admission.
Opening this Saturday, “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross” showcases the original multimedia art from Ross’s most recent book. Considered one of the greatest artists in the field of comic books, Ross has revitalized classic superheroes into works of fine art. Attendees will learn about how he developed into an illustrator through his childhood drawings, preliminary sketches, paintings, video and 3-D busts of Marvel Comics characters. The exhibit was developed by the Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County.
The other new exhibit, “Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost,” examines climate change through the lens of a thawing Arctic. Visitors are transported to the Arctic through the sights and smells of the nation’s only permafrost research tunnel and experience engineering challenges posed by thawing permafrost. The exhibit also includes Ice Age fossils, ancient ice cores and interactive games. Produced by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, this immersive exhibit was developed in collaboration with the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska — Fairbanks and made possible by a National Science Foundation grant.
The exhibitions will be at the Museum of the Rockies from Jan. 28 through May 7. Museum members can access the exhibitions early at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Admission is free for members and children under age 5. Ticket prices range from $12 to $18 for youth, adults and seniors.