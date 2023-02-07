BOZEMAN — Montana State University will once again host its International Food Bazaar from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in MSU’s Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons.
MSU international students, in collaboration with the chefs of MSU’s Culinary Services, will plan and prepare traditional foods from their home countries for the event. The event has been a popular one, and to accommodate more attendees than in previous years, food will be served in both of MSU’s award-winning dining facilities, Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons, said Kristof Zaba, dean for global engagement and international programs in MSU’s Office of International Programs.
“For more than 30 years, the International Food Bazaar has been a highlight of the Bozeman area,” said Zaba. “The 2023 food bazaar will have a slightly different look and feel, though the reimagined event promises to be a lively and festive celebration.”
Guests can purchase admission to either dining hall, or both. Each hall will serve food from different countries with more opportunities to sample a wider variety of cuisines. Food is included with admission.
In Miller Dining Commons, the countries Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Greece, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, Spain and Turkey will be represented, along with the territory of Puerto Rico. In Rendezvous Dining Pavilion, the countries of China, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Uganda will be represented.
Admission wristbands cost $20 for entry to one dining facility or $30 for entry to both facilities with the flexibility to move freely between both locations. The price is $15 for children ages 7-12 and $8 for ages 3-6. Children ages 2 and under are free. Children will be admitted to either or both halls, depending on their parent or guardian’s wristband.
Wristbands for the event will be available for purchase starting Feb. 1. They are available at either dining facility, the culinary office in the Strand Union Building, Room 267, or at the door on the day of the event.
Students with meal plans will be able to access the bazaar with a single CatCard swipe, equivalent to standard dinner service.
On-campus parking will be available in lots 4, 5, 7 and 19 after 4 p.m. on the day of the event. A map can be found at montana.edu/parking/map.pdf.