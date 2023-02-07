Food Bazaar

Montana State University international students work on cooking traditional meals for the 34th Annual International Street Food Bazaar in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Bozeman, Mont.

 MSU Photo/Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will once again host its International Food Bazaar from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in MSU’s Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons.

MSU international students, in collaboration with the chefs of MSU’s Culinary Services, will plan and prepare traditional foods from their home countries for the event. The event has been a popular one, and to accommodate more attendees than in previous years, food will be served in both of MSU’s award-winning dining facilities, Rendezvous Dining Pavilion and Miller Dining Commons, said Kristof Zaba, dean for global engagement and international programs in MSU’s Office of International Programs.