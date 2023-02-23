State Legislature

he Montana Senate hears bills on second reading during the floor session on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

 Daily Montanan/Blair Miller

The Senate on Wednesday narrowly voted down a bill that would have effectively prohibited physician-assisted aid-in-dying in Montana, along with another that would have reduced the number of Montana Supreme Court justices — both of which had seen heavy opposition in their respective committee hearings.

Senate Bill 210, sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, was voted down on third reading, 24-26. The bill would have removed the ability for doctors to use a patient’s consent as a defense after prescribing lethal drugs to help a terminally ill patient end their own life.