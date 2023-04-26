Protests

House Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, speaks to the press a day after seven people were arrested in the House gallery protesting his not recognizing Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on the House floor. Speaker Pro Tem Rhonda Knudsen and Majority Leader Sue Vinton joined him at the news conference.

 Daily Montanan/Blair Miller

The Montana House canceled its floor session on Tuesday as Republican leadership determines its next steps following Monday’s protest in the chamber that led to the arrests of seven people.

House Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, held a brief news conference Tuesday morning in which he said Monday was “a dark day” for the state and admonished members of the Montana press for how it characterized his handling of Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on the House floor during the past week. He said “the entire story was not told.”