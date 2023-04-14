The Montana House on Thursday advanced a bill that aims to ban TikTok in Montana, narrowly rejecting an amendment from Rep. Katie Sullivan that sought to change the bill so it applied to any social media company selling or transferring user data to a foreign adversary.

“We can make this count in Montana by coming up with a piece of policy that gets everybody to respect the privacy of all Montanans, and that includes more than just one company and includes more than just one country,” the Missoula Democrat told the chamber. “And I think that my amendment is less likely to get struck down.”