The Montana Historical Society will be honoring Meriwether Lewis’ mother, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers and Ivan Doig in March.

Doig and Akers will be inducted into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at noon on March 1 by MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg and special guard Gov. Greg Gianforte. The public is invited to attend the induction ceremony, which will take place in the Capitol rotunda; the gallery itself is in the west wing of the Capitol.