The Montana Historical Society will be honoring Meriwether Lewis’ mother, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers and Ivan Doig in March.
Doig and Akers will be inducted into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at noon on March 1 by MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg and special guard Gov. Greg Gianforte. The public is invited to attend the induction ceremony, which will take place in the Capitol rotunda; the gallery itself is in the west wing of the Capitol.
To pay homage to Treasure State citizens who “made contributions of state or national significance to their selected fields while epitomizing the unique spirit and character that defines Montana,” the gallery was established in 1979 by the Montana State Legislature. The MHS operates the program.
The March 9 public program features a presentation by Lauren Hunley on the deep connection of the Irish in Montana. From Dublin to Tanzania, from Civil War battlefields to the mines of Butte, discover the roots of Irish immigrants in the Treasure State. The paths of Irish immigrants to Big Sky Country will be followed by Hunley, the Western Heritage Center’s community historian.
There will be a first-person interpretive presentation of the life of Lucy Meriwether Lewis Marks as the public program on March 23. Her story offers critical insight into understanding her intrepid explorer son. Lucy was determined to fulfill the role expected of upper-class woman at the turn of the 19th century, while remaining independent.
Marks managed a large plantation household, which included dozens of enslaved people, and followed her passion for healing and the natural world, while remaining fiercely devoted to her son. Historic interpreter Mary Jane Bradbury will unveil her story.
Both programs are free and start at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Library at 120 So. Last Chance Gulch in Helena. The library is co-sponsoring the event. The public programs also will be recorded for viewing on the Montana Historical Society’s YouTube channel.