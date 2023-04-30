Katie Beall

Katie Beall is advocating for a bill that would require insurance to cover fertility preservation for cancer patients in Montana. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, Beall ended up paying over $7,500 out-of-pocket for fertility preservation on top of mounting cancer care costs. 

 Keely Larson/KFF Health News

Katie Beall was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 1, 2022. Two days later, doctors told her the chemotherapy she needed would make her infertile. The next day, she started looking into how she could freeze her eggs, which would give her the option of becoming a mother in the future.

Twenty-three days after her cancer diagnosis, the 36-year-old Helena resident said, she had put $7,579 on three credit cards to pay for her out-of-pocket fertility preservation costs.

