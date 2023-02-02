The bipartisan Montana Coffee, a weekly meeting that provides an opportunity for Montanans visiting Washington D.C. to meet face-to-face with their representatives is back.
Montana Coffee will restart March 1, according to U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale.
“Hearing directly from Montanans is the most important part of my job and the best way to make sure we’re delivering results for them,” said Tester, who has been hosting Montana coffee since 2007, in a press release. “I’m glad we’re re-starting our weekly bipartisan meetings, where Montanans visiting Washington can share their feedback and ideas over a cup of coffee. This is a longstanding tradition that I’m looking forward to teaming up with our delegation once again on so we can even better serve our bosses — the people of Montana.”
According to Daines, meeting with Montanans is always the best part of his day, and he is glad to finally resume Montana Coffee and welcome Montanans to the nation’s capital.
“Congress is here to serve, not be served, and as Montana’s Senator, I believe it’s best to hear directly from Montanans about the issues facing them and their families,” Daines said in a press release. “I look forward to meeting you over a cup of coffee; Washington, D.C. could always use more Montanans.”
Zinke added that he is glad to restart this tradition with Tester and Daines and welcome Rosendale to Montana coffee.
“Our delegation has a long tradition of getting together every week, regardless of party, with neighbors from Eureka to Alzada and everywhere in between,” said Zinke in a press release. “Our job is to do right by the people of Montana and that means knowing where they stand. My time in the military has taught me I rarely get the best intel from the bureaucracy at headquarters, so I look forward to learning form the Montanans on the front line every day.”
According to Rosendale, Montanans deserve representation in Washington that listens and responds to their concerns, questions, and ideas.
“I’m proud to join Montana’s delegation in hosting regular coffee meetings with constituents to have productive conversations and learn how we can better serve you and your families,” said Rosendale in a press release.