Crossing

A bison evades vehicle traffic while crossing Highway 191 near its overpass of the Madison River north of West Yellowstone on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

WEST YELLOWSTONE — A lone bison walked north on a snowmobile path last Tuesday, parallel to U.S. Highway 191. It crossed the Madison River on a Jeep trail bridge about 4 miles outside of town, then maneuvered down a steep snow berm onto the road.

The bison lumbered north toward oncoming cars and semi trucks, loosely following the median strip. Vehicles slowed to a near-halt, swerved around the animal and sped back up.