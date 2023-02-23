Recipients of Montana’s $896,003 investment in innovative, value-added agriculture projects through the Montana Department of Agriculture’s Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) program were announced.
The announcement was made by the Agriculture Development Council and Gov. Greg Gianforte.
“By investing in innovative, value-added ag projects, we can help Montana producers keep pace with ag transforming agricultural industry and capture more of the tremendous value they create,” Gianforte said in a press release. “I look forward to seeing what these ag businesses are able to accomplish with this investment.”
A total of 23 agricultural businesses throughout the state were awarded funds to advance Montana’s agricultural economy from Circle to Libby.
“Year after year, Montana’s Growth Through Agriculture Program boosts agricultural businesses toward their goals,” said Montana Director of Agriculture Christy Clark in a press release. “The Department of Agriculture is proud to invest in these innovative projects that will add value to Montana agriculture and boost our economy.”
The GTA program was established by the Montana Legislature in 1987 to strengthen and diversify Montana’s agriculture industry through innovative agricultural business improvements and the commercialization and marketing of new, value-added agriculture products.
Businesses are required to invest at least $1 in matching funds for every $1 in grant or loan assistance received through all GTA funding awards. The Montana Department of Agriculture administers the program with counsel from the Agriculture Development Council, a seven-member committee appointed by the governor.
Successful projects ranged from meat alpaca fiber processing to extending local produce availability.
— Kuvu Bio Solutions, Bozeman
— Montana Greenhouse Project 365, LLC, Kalispell
— Black Dog Farm, Livingston
— Good Mama Farm, Harrison
— Aspen Grove Farm, LLC, Corvallis
— Cold Springs Organics, LLC, Bozeman
— Montana Alfalfa Company, Malta
— SporeAttic LLC, Bozeman
— Genuine Ice Cream, Bozeman
—Fort Belknap Community Economic Development Corporation, Harlem
— Beauty and the Beef, Helmville
— Montgomery Distillery, Missoula
— JWK Enterprises dba MR. BEEF, Bridger
— Ag Processing Solutions, Inc., Great Falls
— Daniel’s Gourmet Meats and Sausages, Bozeman
— Clark Fork Organics, LLC, Missoula
— Sapphire Suri Alpaca Farm & Mill, LLC, Helena
— Planted Foods, Inc. dba Unwaffle, Bozeman
— Big Sky Orchards & Hops Farm, Flathead Lake/Polson
— Key to the Mountain, Missoula
— Nature’s Enhancement, Inc., Stevensville