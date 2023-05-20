For 20 years, Huber Enterprises in Fallon has served members of the community and travelers alike in more ways than most would find anywhere else and although the owners are nearing retirement, the legacy of the business will live on.
Gary and Carolyn Huber opened their business along the town’s main throughway in the fall of 2003 after living and operating a farm implement business in Terry for some time.
The building at 408 North Railway Ave. was originally built around 1915 as Weisner Bros. Hardware following the decline of the XIT Ranch operation in Texas, which ran cattle on a trail from Buffalo Springs, Texas to a grazing range in the greater Miles City area.
“A lot of those cowboys that came up stayed here,” Gary said.“Some of them got into ranching, these two (Weisner) brothers actually did the hardware store.”
Just a few years later, a fire consumed the original building and it was rebuilt and a shop was eventually added on to the backside of it in the early 1960s, according to the Hubers.
Since then, it served many purposes, including a veterans of foreign wars (VFW) post, senior citizens center, newspaper clipping business, loom and more.
“This store had lots of life,”Carolyn said.
Now under the Hubers, it serves as what they call a “convenience store for farmers,” providing miscellaneous parts, tools, custom knives and a small engine repair shop, to name a few.
Gary noted he is preparing to eventually retire and over the last year has trained Harry McNall in small engine repair. McNall just recently took over working that portion of Huber Enterprises.
“Typically if I’m here, then (the store) is open because I’m the one who pretty much opens it up unless Gary beats me here,” McNall said.
Before landing on Huber Enterprises for the name of the business, Gary and Carolyn explained the first name of the business they came up with would have provided a humorous story for those visiting.
“When we started this business, or moved into it, we wanted to name it H & H, Huber and Huber, for his brother,”Carolyn noted.
“That one was already taken, (but) the other reason that we wanted to call it H & H is because on a bad day, we would call it ‘Heartaches and Hemorrhoids,’” Gary joked.
Over the last 20 years, the greatest challenge Gary has faced in doing business includes the advancement of technology.
As machines in general become more computerized, it is more difficult for him to work on them for others, however he still does his best to provide the best service he can to the extent that he can provide it.
“So far, (computers) haven’t hit the lawn mowers, but that’s coming,”Gary said.
Despite learning curves with technology over the years, the Hubers simply enjoy living and working in small friendly community.
“It’s not a real get-richquick scheme by any means, but we just like the people and the area,”Gary said.
Carolyn added they are a primary stopping point for many Interstate 94 travelers who happen into town, including a gentleman who wandered in during the Ranger-Review’s interview with the Huber’s who needed a place to hang out for some time after his vehicle’s radiator sprung a leak.
“We have that happen a lot,”she said, adding it gives them an opportunity to live out their Christian faith. “This is a place where we can put that into action.”
As many out-of-state travelers are not often aware of the distance between towns in Eastern Montana, the Hubers keep numerous two-gallon cans of gasoline on hand for people who need a small fill before continuing on to Terry or Glendive, whichever direction they are headed.
However, travelers best be on their best behavior when asking about two gallons of gas, as the Hubers just may decline demanding customers.
“If they’re very demanding, they won’t ever find out whether we’ve got any gas or not, but if they’re real humble, they’ll get gas,” Gary said with a chuckle.
Nevertheless, Huber Enterprises is often an unplanned stop for many traveling through Montana, and Gary and Carolyn certainly welcome everyone with open arms.
“Most people are just glad that we’re here and they’ve got a place to be at the moment,”Gary noted.
“We had one guy come in ... in the morning and he needed some gas, sat down and had a cup of coffee with us, hung out and said,‘This is a really cool place,’and on he went,”Carolyn said. “Two days later, he came back and had a brand new five-gallon gas can full of gas and he says,‘That’s for the next person.’”
Although looking to retire some time in the future, Gary noted he has enough side gigs to keep him busy, adding he is also not far down the road and will remain available for any questions Harry may have as he helps keep the business operating.
“I’m not going to basically retire and sit down and do nothing because I’ve got enough hobbies to keep me going for a while,” Gary said.
Huber Enterprises is open Monday through Friday unless otherwise posted from 8 a.m.to around 5 p.m. McNall noted the hours vary each week depending on what he and the Hubers have going on.