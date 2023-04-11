Blackfoot Challenge

Representatives from state and federal agencies gather for a drive-over electric mat demonstration in the Blackfoot Valley.

 Photo courtesy of Blackfoot Challenge

For Seth Wilson, executive director of the Blackfoot Challenge, finding ways to manage human coexistence with wildlife is a critical challenge facing the Blackfoot watershed.

The Blackfoot River Basin — which spans some 1.5 million acres in west-central Montana — supports countless multi-generational ranches, while also providing important habitat for grizzly bears.