For Seth Wilson, executive director of the Blackfoot Challenge, finding ways to manage human coexistence with wildlife is a critical challenge facing the Blackfoot watershed.
The Blackfoot River Basin — which spans some 1.5 million acres in west-central Montana — supports countless multi-generational ranches, while also providing important habitat for grizzly bears.
For the past few years, the nonprofit has been testing electric mats you can drive over to install in place of fence gates. That way, ranchers don’t have to open and close gates all day, the risk of human error is lowered, and stock pens are still protected from predators by an electric current.
With help from Montana’s Natural Resource Conservation Service, the nonprofit has been able to fine-tune how the electric mats work. For the past two years, they’ve tested 21 different drive-over mats across more than a dozen ranches in the Blackfoot Valley.
Now, this year, with the mat design finalized, NRCS is ready to support their installation across the state, including for six additional ranches in the Blackfoot Valley.
“It’s exciting,” Wilson said of the project’s success. “Once you prove a new technology that can be used as a practice within an NRCS program, it provides a long-term cost share funding mechanism that landowners, livestock producers, and other partners can all work on together.”
That’s the idea behind the NRCS Conservation Innovation Grants, which funded the electric mat project for the Blackfoot Challenge.
People with new ideas for conservation work can apply to the program, which supports pilot projects, research and field demonstrations. Then, once a technology is proven effective, it can be offered across the state through other NRCS programs that cover part of its cost.
This year, some $225,000 is available through Montana’s state-level Conservation Innovation Grant program. Applicants can seek up to $75,000 for a project spanning one to three years, and have to match the requested grant amount with their own money.
The program application cycle ends May 26.
The program is also run on a national level, distributing some $20 million a year to support natural resource conservation. But Montana is just one of few states which has its own CIG program — meaning state-level projects don’t have to compete for funding on a national scale.
“It gives us the opportunity for local resource concerns to be addressed by something new and innovative,” said Kelley Barkell, assistant state conservationist for NRCS. “We want people that are out there really doing stuff on that land that we don’t know about yet to apply for these.”
The program, which has been conducted in Montana since 2005, tries to help share the cost of new practices that are helpful for conservation goals but also prohibitively expensive.
For example, the Blackfoot Challenge’s electric mats can cost up to $3,000 each, depending on their size. That’s why it was important to do trial runs to find the most optimal mat, before encouraging ranchers to make the investment, Wilson said.
Barkell said any individual or group with an idea to address local resource conservation should consider applying. The grants do give priority to historically underserved producers, veteran farmers, or organizations representing those entities, but all proposals will be considered.
“We’re trying to move conservation forward and to keep up with the times as things are changing,” Barkell said.
People interested in applying can go to grants.gov and search Montana NRCS Conservation Innovation Grants.