“The growing trend of the four-day school week reflects the local need for flexibility in education,” said Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. “The choice to move to a four-day week demands more dialogue between schools, teachers, families, and communities centered around our Montana students. It is important to continue to evaluate academic performance to ensure that student success continues to grow.”

As is stands, twenty-seven percent of Montana’s public schools are currently on a four-day school week for the 2022-23 school year, based on data from the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI).