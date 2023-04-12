“The growing trend of the four-day school week reflects the local need for flexibility in education,” said Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. “The choice to move to a four-day week demands more dialogue between schools, teachers, families, and communities centered around our Montana students. It is important to continue to evaluate academic performance to ensure that student success continues to grow.”
As is stands, twenty-seven percent of Montana’s public schools are currently on a four-day school week for the 2022-23 school year, based on data from the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI).
It would not take an interested individual very long to research and locate evidence that supports and/or challenges the effectiveness of a four-day school week. This information is just a few keyboard taps away. Likewise, what one individual may consider a con, another individual could consider a pro. Regardless, the four-day school week has been an upward trend in Montana for over a decade.
This trend started in Victor, Montana, which was the first school in the state to adopt a four-day school week.
“I really liked it as a high school and middle school teacher,” said Laurie Wildey, who taught middle school and high school business at the Victor School during this transition and now works in administration. “But I realize it is not for everyone.”
Shorter weeks, longer days and years
According to OPI in Helena, which oversees the public schools in the state, accreditation is the same for a four-day week as a five-day week. Each public school, regardless of weekdays it is open, is required to have 1,080 hours of class time each year, which is governed my Montana Code Annotated (MCA) 20-7-101: (1), Standards of Accreditation, as well as MCA 20-1-302 and MCA 20-1-301.
The current accreditation standards in Montana go back to a law passed by the State Legislature almost two decades ago that went from requiring 180-calendar days to 1,080 calendar hours, thereby paving the way for a four-day school week, or a sort of hybrid model. As long as a given school can get its hours, it could even be a three-day school week in theory.
Schools on a four-day week tend to have slightly shorter summer breaks to meet the hours needed for accreditation. The days are also a little longer, and makeup days come into play as well. Each school administration has to juggle a little, in a sense, to fit its school into the accreditation requirements.
After the governor signed the bill into law nearly 20 years ago, only a handful of schools adopted the change. Victor was first, as noted above, and other schools that were among the earliest schools to adopt the model were primarily in western Montana, including Alberton, Lima, Noxon, Ovando elementary and others, which all switched to four-day weeks prior to 2008 when OPI began collecting this data.
In 2008, there were 30 schools on a four-day week. Jut three years later, there were 53 schools on a four-day school week. Fast forward another five years, to 2016, and there were 128 schools on four-day school weeks. Now, there are 222 schools in Montana that have four-day school weeks. Fast forward five years, and it’s anybody’s bet.
Looking at school size
Most of the schools currently operating under a four-day school week model are rural and Class C. However, in November 2019, Sidney was the first Class A school to adopt a four-day school week. Glendive, also Class A, transitioned to a hybrid four-day school week for the 2021 — 2022 school year, a change was made during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. In Glendive, teachers are still required to work most Fridays, but they are done early. Fridays are reserved for students in need of added instruction. Each school model can differ a little to meet the needs of the students.
For the upcoming 2023 — 2024 school year, a few other larger schools are looking to implement four-day school weeks, and still others have already approved the move. For example, in December 2022, Cut Bank, a Class B school, voted to adopt a four-day school week to take effect during the 2023 — 2024 school year. Tutoring will be available on Fridays, but no other services will be available, such as nutrition programs. Three Forks, Class B, adopted a four-day school week that started during the current 2022 — 2023 school year, which their board approved in May 2022. Miles City, Class A, just recently voted March 2023 to go to four days next school year. Havre, Class A, had been deliberating a four-day school week but voted 5-3 in March 2023 to stay with the five-day week. A committee at Fergus High School in Lewistown, another Class A, is in the process of gathering feedback, but has not reached a decision.
County perspective
Looking at the 56 total counties across Montana, 44 counties, or 79 percent of the counties in the state, have within their boundaries schools that have adopted four-day school weeks in one form or another.
The 12 remaining counties on a five-day school week for the 2022 — 2023 school year are Beaverhead (County Seat Dillon), Broadwater (Townsend), Daniels (Scobey), Deer Lodge (Anaconda), Fallon (Baker), Glacier (Cut Bank), Golden Valley (Ryegate), Liberty (Chester), Meagher (White Sulphur Springs), Pondera (Conrad), Prairie County (Terry) and Wheatland County (Harlowton).
Several of these counties have schools that have voted to move to a four-day week for the 2023 — 2024 school years, and there are other schools in these counties currently looking into this learning structure. The Townsend School in Broadwater County is gathering community feedback at the present for a four-day week or hybrid model. Their School Board will next meet April 11. At a special meeting of the Scobey School Board of Trustees in Daniels County on January 5, 2023, Scobey’s school board members voted in favor (3-2) to move to four school days, Mondays through Thursdays. More changes will likely be coming down the pike. Also, a school may adopt a four-day model and revert later to a five-day model.
Ripple effect
Looking at Central Montana alone, there appears to be a ripple effect when a neighboring school moves to a four-day school week. For example, during the 2020 — 2021 school year, none of the three rural, class C schools in Judith Basin County were on a regular four-day school week. Just two years later, all three school districts had made the change.
The trend in Judith Basin began with the Stanford School Board voting in March 2020 to move to a four-day school week, starting the 2021 — 2022 school year. Two years later, the Hobson School Board voted in 2022 to implement a four-day school week, which began the current school year, 2022 — 2023. Geyser Public Schools had been on a hybrid model but moved to consistent four-day weeks starting with the 2022 — 2023 school year.
In Judith Basin County’s neighboring county of Fergus, the class C schools of Moore and Grass Range were the most recent school districts to move to the four-day week, starting with the current 2022 — 2023 school year. Denton elementary, junior high and high school changed to a four-day week in 2021, as did Roy’s K-12 schools.
What to do, what to do…
A four-day school week may have its varied pros and cons, but since 2005, it has been an option in Montana. As with any educational program there will those in favor and those opposed.
“If one were to visit with 10 different administrators or teachers that operate a four-day week, one would likely get 10 different opinions on why they chose this model and on its effectiveness,” said Havre Interim Superintendent Brad Moore, who was the Stanford School superintendent when the four-day week was adopted a couple years ago.
“A four-day school week is not a cure-all remedy for issues a school may be facing such as a budget shortfall, teacher recruitment and retention, student and staff attendance, low morale of students and staff, etc. On the other hand, what a four-day school week can be is a very effective tool in a large toolbox to catalyze continuous school improvement,” said Moore.
Because there are possibly as many pros as there are cons to this structure, each school board and its members are tasked to decide what was best for their particular school.