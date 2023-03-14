Tax cut

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks on the Montana Capitol steps on March 13, 2023.

 Governor's Office

Gov. Greg Gianforte touted historic tax relief on the steps of the Montana capitol on Monday as he signed into law six tax slashing bills into law — and one that changes corporate income taxes.

The bills include a cut to income tax for top earners from 6.5% to 5.9%, a property tax rebate of $500 per household, and lowering capital gains taxes, or taxes paid by investors after selling assets like stocks.