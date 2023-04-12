Hystad went to help with filming End of the Rope in August of 2022. Due to the timing, he also got to participate in a Labor Day Parade in Bismarck, N.D., which also served as an opportunity to promote the film.
The whining of the gears, the rumble of the road and the smell of gasoline help set the scene as a 1930’s Model A makes its way down a scoria road somewhere in North Dakota. Looking on as the car makes its way is a crew, a camera and a guy whose job it is to sweep the tire tracks away so they can do the scene again. This was just one of the sights Darrell Hystad saw as he got to help bring to life “End of the Rope,” a movie that was filmed in multiple areas of North Dakota last year.
The movie is an independently produced period piece, telling the story of the last lynching to take place in North Dakota in the 1930s. Shooting on a relatively small budget of just $500,000, the movie pulled in resources from across North Dakota and the MonDak region to bring it all together. When Hystad heard from his brother that the project was looking for cars, he decided to volunteer his services, as he had several that could help the cast and crew get immersed into the time period.
“All those other guys (with Model A’s) are all shined up with lots of chrome, (whereas mine) are accurate to the time,” Hystad said.
The most prominent of Hystad’s cars to appear in the film is a navy blue 1931 Model A. He bought the car some time ago from Fallon resident Terry Burbach who completely restored it. He maintains it and others like it as a hobby.
Hearing that a film being made nearby needed vehicles, Hystad volunteered his services without pay, saying it was an experience he didn’t want to pass up. For his time and effort, he got to appear in much of the movie as an extra and a driving double in many scenes. He also worked as the film’s official “car coordinator,” being responsible for maintaining the vehicles and making sure they got where they needed to be each day of filming.
Though describing it as a “work horse job,” as it required long hours and lots of work, Hystad said he enjoyed the experience. Being on set, seeing how everything worked together and helping bring a movie to life were things he never really thought he’d do, but certainly wasn’t going to pass up on the opportunity.
“When my brother told me about it, I put it on my bucket list,” he said. “It’s an experience everyone should have at least once.”
The movie was written and produced by Canticle Productions, a Bismarck-based theater and film production company. The company was founded by Daniel Bielinski, the chairman of the Dramatic Arts Department at the University of Mary. With its connections to the college, students from the university and from North Dakota State University in Dickinson were also enlisted to work on the film.
Hystad said he was impressed to find a crew of diverse, young people working hard to bring everything together. Above all, he was blown away by their professionalism, as watching them work changed his perception about what it takes to make a movie.
He also got to see all the practices that create the “movie magic” that makes movies so believable. They had people on set who meticulously scanned every scene, pointing out certain things that might not be historically accurate, like round hay bales out in the field when bales in the 1930s were square.
From there, he got to see the editing process that went on. He watched as crews edited scenes to recolor certain things to make them look like a different material, or removing objects in the background that definitely would not have been there in the time the movie was set.
“They were among the most professional people I’ve ever seen. They were amazing people to work with and they know their business; it makes you look at movies completely differently,” he said.
He really enjoyed his time on the movie and Bielinski even asked if he’d be interested in returning to help work on another of his movies. Hystad said he would have to consider the offer as even though it was an exciting experience, it was still a lot of work.
For now, Hystad is hopeful that people throughout the area will get a chance to see the movie, as it depicts a part of history that is relevant to the region.
Hystad said he will continue hoping the movie can be played at the local theater or, failing that, that a screening can be held at another community venue, like Dawson Community College. The movie has already played in Sidney and Watford City, N.D.