Rich Rowe

Rich Rowe takes a leap of joy during his recent climb of Mount Kilimanjaro.

 Submitted Photo

After four years of planning and setbacks, a Glendive man made one of his dreams a reality as he set course for Africa to summit Mount Kilimanjaro.

Rich Rowe, 58, departed for Tanzania on Saturday, Jan. 7 as he prepared for his 3,544-foot climb to the top of the renowned Africa volcano. He started the climb a few days later on Jan. 10.