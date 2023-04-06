Stacked up against contestants from all over the world, Glendive resident Robert Worthington is competing for a chance to win a trip to Florida where he’ll get to design his own motorcycle with a famous television personality. Not only is he hopeful to be able to use the bike for himself, but he also believes that it could be used to bring some more attention to Glendive.
Dream Chopper is an annual competition that gives motorcycle enthusiasts a chance to design a motorcycle from scratch, alongside Paul Tuteul Sr., a famous manufacturer and star of the reality show “American Chopper.” The contest is also a charity event, with contestants being able to increase their chances of winning by donating to a chosen cause.
The cause for this year’s competition is Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit organization that aims to provide resources and services promoting well-being, financial stability and community connection for post-9/11 service members, veterans and military families.
Worthington said he learned of the Dream Chopper contest from fellow bikers. As a veteran himself, having served in the Persian Gulf War, he said he couldn’t resist an opportunity to meet a legend of motorcycle culture and saw an opportunity to get his dream bike. As he explained, he sustained an injury during his service that makes it difficult for him to ride a standard two-wheel motorcycle, so if he wins, he plans to design a custom three-wheeled bike.
“There are some things that happened with the Persian Gulf that makes my limitations of driving a two-wheeler harder. So I thought if I win this contest, I’d be able to custom build a trike, a three-wheeler, so I’d be able to actually continue my riding,” he said. “When I ride, it makes me forget everything that is going on with me, physically, emotionally, it’s a benefit.”
Not only does he see benefit for himself, Worthington also believes he can leverage the opportunity to benefit Glendive and Eastern Montana as well. Knowing that any bike built by Tuteul and his business, Orange County Choppers, would be a big deal with bikers far and wide, he says he would put the bike on display in shows and at other local events to attract people here.
He also noted that he has plans to incorporate a small Easter egg in the design of the bike. While most of the design would reflect his military service, he also wants to include images of Makoshika and the badlands into it. He also says this will be a way of recognizing the people who help him through the contest, as he needs to get votes from the public to keep advancing and hopefully win.
“(The bike) wouldn’t be an advantage just for the person receiving, it would be an advantage for the community. It might be a booster during the summer for tourism from bike enthusiast. This is such a tight-knit community, I would love it if people helped me out, if they can,” Worthington said.
The contest is divided into rounds of voting. It started in mid-March with thousands of people being broken into groups of 73 based on where they are located. Worthington noted that as far as he is aware, he is the only contestant from Montana.
Contestants are given votes from the public to advance. Each contestant has an entry on the Dream Chopper website that describes who they are and what they would plan to do if they won. From there, every person that logs on to the site to vote gets one free daily vote, or they can donate to Hope for the Warriors to cast more votes, getting two votes for every dollar donated.
Votes throughout much of the competition will be collected cumulatively, and the groups are gradually decreased. As of April 4, there are only 15 people left in each group and Worthington is currently at the top of his group. The next round of voting ended on Wednesday, bringing each group down to 10 people. The next voting deadline is April 13, where the groups will be reduced to five remaining contestants.
Once the competition hits the quarter finals on April 24, all cumulative votes will be reset to zero and competitors will need to gather more votes to stay in the competition. The contest is scheduled to end on May 18, with the winner expected to be announced on May 26.