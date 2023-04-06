Robert Worthington

Local biker Robert Worthington is competing in a national competition to win the opportunity to design his own motorcycle.

 Photo courtesy of Robert Worthington

Stacked up against contestants from all over the world, Glendive resident Robert Worthington is competing for a chance to win a trip to Florida where he’ll get to design his own motorcycle with a famous television personality. Not only is he hopeful to be able to use the bike for himself, but he also believes that it could be used to bring some more attention to Glendive.

Dream Chopper is an annual competition that gives motorcycle enthusiasts a chance to design a motorcycle from scratch, alongside Paul Tuteul Sr., a famous manufacturer and star of the reality show “American Chopper.” The contest is also a charity event, with contestants being able to increase their chances of winning by donating to a chosen cause.