Gianforte

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks at a press conference on March 30, 2023

 Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday recommended amendments be made to Senate Bill 99, the legislature’s proposed ban on gender-affirming care for minors, calling the term “Orwellian Newspeak” and asking lawmakers to “strengthen” the bill by tweaking certain language around the definitions of “male” and “female.”

“I share your profound commitment to protect Montana children from invasive medical treatments that can permanently alter their healthy, developing bodies, and I appreciate the Legislature’s effort to that end with Senate Bill 99, the Youth Health Protection Act,” Gianforte wrote in his veto letter requesting amendments.