A growing trend across Montana schools is converting to a four-day school week. Educators say that getting Fridays off is a morale boost for both staff and students.
Having a positive attitude is something that is much needed as school districts struggle with staff retention, student attendance, and improving test scores. Nation-wide there is a teacher shortage, and Montana’s smaller districts must compete with the bigger districts who offer higher pay and more housing options.
Glasgow School District has had four-day school weeks for two years. Superintendent Wade O. Sundby said retaining and recruiting staff played a big part in the decision to cut one day out of the school week.
Glasgow and the other Montana school districts that shortened the week to four days are still meeting state standards, which requires 1,080 hours of instructional time for students. That changed about 10 years ago from requiring 180 days of school to requiring hours not days of instruction.
“We’re doing the same instruction in 156 days,” Sundby said.
As a Class B school, Glasgow is among the larger districts in Montana offering four-day school weeks. Many of the districts are Class C, including Park City, which switched to a four-day week last fall, and Roberts, which changed to a four-day week in 2015.
Park City School Superintendent Dan Grabowska said that the shorter school week is already helping with staff retention. In an ordinary year, he would lose as much as one-third of his staff. So far this spring, he has no resignations among his faculty.
“A lot of school districts are looking at a four-day week so we may lose that edge,” Grabowska said.
Alex Ator, Roberts School Superintendent, said Roberts wanted to offer an alternative education.
“For a small school of 120 students, we really do offer significantly different educational opportunities,” Ator said.
The schedule and the alternative offerings have attracted out-of-district students, and Ator believes he has a higher quality staff because of the four-day week.
About 20 percent of the students at Roberts come from out of district. The staff stays longer, dropping the turnover to one quarter of the staff compared to one-third of the staff before the change to a shorter week.
“The teachers who have left here left for significantly larger salaries or they left the field. The four-day school week recruits teachers. Our culture in Roberts retains them,” Ator said.
Ator said he has helped five school districts switch from five-day weeks to four.
“We all have to meet the number of hours required. We, as a local school district, have control on how we want to provide these offerings. One thing we say, ‘We don’t want to be a small grocery story between a super store and a Wal-mart.We wanted to be a boutique,” Ator said.
The idea for a four-day week came from the Roberts School Board, not from the administration. Staff members come in one or two times a month, usually half days, on Fridays.
“We go hard Monday through Thursday,” Ator said. “Probably the biggest thing is consistency. We don’t take off President’s Day or Indigenous People’s Day. We don’t do early out Wednesday or a late-start. We are here from 8 to 4 all school year,” Ator said.
Roberts history and social studies teacher Kennedee Blankenship said she loves the four-day week.
“As an educator, it gives us a chance to revive and be our best selves. It’s that way for the students, too.”
T.J. Chirrick’s family moved to Roberts and she and her sister, Taylee, transferred from West High School in Billings to Roberts High School. T.J. is a sophomore and Taylee is a junior.
“It’s nice to have a break and relax,” T.J. said. “The first week, I was tired, but I got used to it.”
In the 2021-22 school year, 175 school districts across Montana had four-day school weeks.
For some districts, the pandemic helped show them they can alter the schedule. In Glasgow, Sundby said parents began to see the positives of a four-day school week, and got behind the change.
“We sent out a letter with surveys,” Sundby said. “We wouldn’t have done it if the parents didn’t want it. This gives another family day with the kids while they are growing up.”
The four-day weeks also help accommodate outside-school programs like youth hockey and youth wrestling. Sundby said attendance is better under the four-day week.
“Your chronic absentee students are still going to be missing school, but the ones who miss because of activities aren’t missing as much,” Sundby said.
A happy staff that chooses to stick around provides more academic continuity. Sundby described his staff as “very experienced,” which has a down-side, too, because some teachers are getting close to retirement age.
As school districts continue to try to bounce back from the pandemic and return to pre-COVID academic achievement levels, Sundby said he is pleased with test scores as they are on an upswing.
“In all the studies we looked at, you will see a drop in scores initially (with the four-day week), and then they come back up,” Sundby said.
Morale is good and that helps in every way, from attendance to student achievement to faculty retention.