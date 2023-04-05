NASA

Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman listens as mission specialist Christina Hammock Koch, a former Livingston resident, speaks during a Monday ceremony held in the NASA hangar at Ellington airport in Houston, Texas.

 NASA Photo

One of the astronauts slated to travel to the moon aboard NASA’s new Orion spacecraft in November 2024 is Christina Hammock Koch, who recently resided in Livingston.

Koch, an engineer, will serve as mission specialist during the 10 days of Artemis II, according to NASA’s announcement on Monday. The Artemis II mission is the first crewed flight test on the agency’s path to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface, according to a NASA statement.