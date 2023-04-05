Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman listens as mission specialist Christina Hammock Koch, a former Livingston resident, speaks during a Monday ceremony held in the NASA hangar at Ellington airport in Houston, Texas.
One of the astronauts slated to travel to the moon aboard NASA’s new Orion spacecraft in November 2024 is Christina Hammock Koch, who recently resided in Livingston.
Koch, an engineer, will serve as mission specialist during the 10 days of Artemis II, according to NASA’s announcement on Monday. The Artemis II mission is the first crewed flight test on the agency’s path to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface, according to a NASA statement.
“I can tell you, when I think about this mission, that’s a relay race with international partners, it’s all so awesome in and of itself,” Koch said during the announcement ceremony held Monday in the NASA hangar at Ellington airport in Houston, Texas.
She said the mission will utilize “the most powerful rocket NASA’s ever made: Space Launch System.”
“We’re going to ride that rocket for 8 minutes into Earth orbit,” she said.
In orbit, the crew will test the spacecraft’s systems.
“And then, if everything looks good, we’re heading to the moon,” Koch said.
This prompted cheers and applause from the audience.
“It will be a four-day journey going a quarter of a million miles, continuing to test out every bit of Orion, going around the far side of the Moon, heading home, going through the Earth’s atmosphere at over 25,000 miles per hour, and splashing down in the Pacific. So am I excited? Absolutely,” Koch said.
With the help of commercial and international partners and under the Artemis Program, NASA will establish a sustainable presence on the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars, according to a NASA statement.
The other Artemis II crew members are Reid Wiseman as mission commander; Victor Glover as pilot; and Jeremy Hansen. Hansen is Canadian and the rest are Americans.
Koch was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013, and in 2019 and 2020, she served as flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 59, 60 and 61, according to NASA.
“Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalks,” reads her NASA bio.
Koch video-chatted with Park High School students from space in December 2019, according to a news reports. She was considered a Livingston resident at that time. Koch is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and lived in Livingston when she was selected to join the Astronaut Corps.
During her 328 consecutive days in microgravity in 2019 and 2020, Koch worked on hundreds of experiments, including studies of protein crystals, plants in space, weightlessness, radiation, and the stress of long-duration spaceflight, according to a news article.
During her studies at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, where Koch earned b{span}achelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and physics and a master’s degree in electrical engineering, she contributed to scientific instruments on several missions studying cosmology and astrophysics, according to NASA.