Across much of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest, and many neighboring Greater Yellowstone Area forests Food Storage Orders went into effect March 1.
Five of the seven Ranger Districts on the Custer Gallatin Forest implement an annual food storage order from March 1 to Dec. 1. Those districts include Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner, Yellowstone and Beartooth.
“Food storage orders help reduce adverse human-wildlife encounters with bears and other species, said Josh Hemenway, Custer Gallatin Wildlife Program Manager in a press release. “Food storage means that all unattended attractants such as food, garbage and toiletries be stored using an approved method.”
Appropriate storage of attractants includes: hard-sided vehicles or trailers; approved bear-resistant containers or other approved products, certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee; or hung at least 10 feet above the ground and four feet away from a tree/pole, out of reach of wildlife.
According to a press release, items such as scented toiletries like toothpaste and deodorants, pet food and certain horse pellets are included in attractants. All beverages except water are included, as are empty food and beverage containers.
It is important to remember general safety in bear country as spring approaches and bears emerge in the coming weeks from their winter dens.
Carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, travel in groups, make lots of noise and watch for signs of bears in the area, and hike during daylight hours. Keeping a clean camp is essential for your safety, the safety of other forest users, and the wildlife we are fortunate enough to share the landscape with.
Individuals can be held civilly liable for any damages that occur from non-compliance as food storage order violations are a punishable offense.