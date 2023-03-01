Across much of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest, and many neighboring Greater Yellowstone Area forests Food Storage Orders went into effect March 1.

Five of the seven Ranger Districts on the Custer Gallatin Forest implement an annual food storage order from March 1 to Dec. 1. Those districts include Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner, Yellowstone and Beartooth.