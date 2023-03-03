Applications for the Food and Agriculture Development Center (FADC) Grant Program are now being accepted by the Montana Department of Agriculture.
Approximately $1,100,000 in funds are available for the two-year period of this grant; MDA plans to award multiple grants from these funds, said a press release.
The activities must develop Montana’s food processing infrastructure, support emerging agriculture technologies, or enhance opportunities to expand Montana’s agricultural economy.
For a complete list of funding opportunity guidelines and eligibility requirements visit the Food and Agriculture Development Network website.
The deadline for applications is May 1 at 5 p.m.
According to a press release, the FADC Network helps Montanans innovate and grow businesses that produce and commercialize food, agricultural and renewable energy products, and processes, creating wealth and jobs in our communities and on our farms and ranches. The centers — located throughout Montana — operate as a statewide network serving community-based businesses.
Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity is served by the Montana Department of Agriculture.