Hardware store

Elden Netzer, Keifer Lewis and Amy Lewis have all helped continue the tradition of keeping a local hardware store alive in Terry for nearly 100 years. Though the store has changed a lot over the years, they’ve aimed to keep the same friendly service that people have enjoyed for decades.

 Hunter Herbaugh

After approximately 100 years, multiple changes of hands and its fair share of ups and downs, Terry’s local hardware store is still going strong under the ownership of Keifer and Amy Lewis who purchased the businesses in 2021. The Lewises aim to keep up the same customer service that the locals have come to expect and appreciate.

Terry’s family hardware store, these days called Lewis Family Hardware, has a long history in the community.