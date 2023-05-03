After approximately 100 years, multiple changes of hands and its fair share of ups and downs, Terry’s local hardware store is still going strong under the ownership of Keifer and Amy Lewis who purchased the businesses in 2021. The Lewises aim to keep up the same customer service that the locals have come to expect and appreciate.
Terry’s family hardware store, these days called Lewis Family Hardware, has a long history in the community.
It was started by a man named Clay Stith whose family operated the store for decades before selling the business in 1952 to Earl Reyman. Under Reyman, the store incorporated and eventually his son, Travis, took over. In 1966, a man by the name of Elden Netzer began working at the store, and he eventually bought it from the Reyman family in 1994. Elden and Laris Netzer then sold the store in 2017, but that lead to a rough patch in its history, as it soon after closed down for about two years. The Netzers eventually got it back in 2019 and re-opened it, operating as the proprietor for another two years before selling it to the Lewis family in 2021.
If things had worked out differently, the Lewises might have ended up owning the store much sooner, as Keifer said he has always had an admiration of hardware. He and Amy moved to Terry in 2009, with Keifer taking a near instant interest in the business. They would have liked to buy it when the Netzers sold it the first time, but it just wasn’t a good time for them.
However, Amy and Keifer described it as a “blessing in disguise” type of situation, as when they were able to purchase the store, they were in a much better position to be set up for success, and they knew that their success was important to the entire community.
Being situated about a half-hour from Glendive in one direction and Miles City in another, the Lewises know firsthand how important it is for the community to have a store that meets an important need. Not only does their store provide tools and goods to the people that need them, it helps keep people in town and supporting other businesses as well. They saw the impact of not having a store that fills that need personally during the two years the store was closed.
“Not only did this business closing get people to leave town to go buy their hardware stuff, but now that they’re in Miles City, (they’re thinking), ‘Heck I’m already here, I might as well get my groceries there,’” Keifer said. “It didn’t just hurt the hardware store, it hurt some of the other small businesses in town...These little mom-and-pop businesses are more vital in these small towns than people realize.”
He noted that farmers and ranchers especially are impacted if stores that can fill their needs are not easily accessible.
“The other thing you’ve got to think about is we’re talking simply about the people who are in town. We have farmers and ranchers who are 40 miles from here, so that they have to go not only the 40 miles to I-94, they have to go another 35 miles. So all of a sudden they’ve got 200 plus miles in travel and a whole day by the time it’s done,” Amy noted.
Knowing that the store plays an important role in the community, the Lewises said that helping get it open and in operation again was a top priority for them.
However, they also know that there are certain things the community has come to expect from the store, from the stock they sell to yearly traditions. It’s a good thing then that they have maintained a healthy relationship with Netzer and his wife, Laris. With their years of experience and expertise in the business, the Netzers have been an invaluable resource for the new owners.
“It’s invaluable. To do this without having (Elden), especially the first six months... I was calling him just about every day,” Keiffer said.“We started this as friends and we’re going to end this as friends for sure.”
Netzer attributes the trust they all have in each other as a major factor in the store’s success. He explained that while some people who sell their stores still tend to be a bit heavy handed in the business, he believes the Lewises are doing a good job and while he might try to stay out of it as much as he can, he is still there when they need him.
“Over the years, I’ve seen people sell their stores three to fours times and they’ll scare the new owners off because they’ll be in there every day telling them ‘you didn’t do this right, and you should be doing this and you should be doing that and they can’t take it anymore. I don’t want that, I don’t want (the store) back. It’s been a good transition,” Netzer said.
One of the things the Netzers have been particularly helpful with was the Christmas display that goes up every year. Previously organized by Laris Netzer, it’s an annual tradition that the community has come to really enjoy, but actually putting it together is a more difficult task than it seems.
Amy explained that when she and Keifer first took over the store, she finally got to see everything that goes into the display, from the vast amount of items to the small details that don’t really seem noticeable at first but help bring the whole thing together. Now seeing everything first-hand, Amy said trying to figure it all out was a daunting experience, but with Laris’s help, it became much more manageable.
“They’re trying to be retired, so for us to call them every five seconds isn’t helpful, but if we ever have a question, she and Elden are more than happy to help us,” Amy said.
“It’s great when you’ve got good people behind you,” Keifer added.
Of course, the store still faces its fair share of hurdles even now. In recent years, supply chain issues have affected many of the items the Lewises keep in stock, so trying to keep up on all the latest goods continues to be a bit more difficult than usual. Those issues are starting to improve, the Lewises noted, but it is a slow recovery.
Further, both Amy and Keifer have other responsibilities to the community outside of the store, as both are employees of the county. Amy works in the county’s extension office while Keifer is the county sheriff. This can make finding a balance between all their responsibilities and their personal lives a tricky job, but they remain optimistic and enthusiastic about having the opportunities they do to serve their community.
“You just have to find a routine,” Amy said.
And, of course, their employees have played a large role in helping them find that routine.
“Without the employees, we couldn’t do it.We’re very fortunate to have the employees we have, or this wouldn’t work,” Keifer said.
Lewis Family Hardware is open from Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.They can be found at 200 Logan Avenue.