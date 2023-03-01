She’s been in more than 60 movies and shared the big screen with Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Cameron Diaz, Ryan O’Neal, and so many others.
For the last three years, she has hosted her own weekday TV show on national television that averages more than 1.2 million viewers per episode.
She is Drew Barrymore, the famous American actress, producer and talk show host. Three weeks ago, Barrymore was in Livingston and was seen walking the sidewalks of downtown and stopping in on local businesses.
On Tuesday, the Drew Barrymore Show was on television (2 p.m. Mountain time) and part of the program featured a spotlight on Livingston and some of the people here.
Like Dale Sexton. He is the co-owner of Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company on Park Street. Barrymore and co-host Ross Mathews surprised Sexton and his staff in early February when they walked through the front door of the business.
“They completely surprised us,” said Sexton. “We were under the guise that her production crew would be here. We were totally unaware that Drew was in town, and when she walked in, we were like, ‘What!’”
Sexton said Barrymore and co-host Mathews were “very real and kind.”
“They were easy to interact with, and low key,” said Sexton. “We were able to sit and chat for a while and talk about world views and the importance of community. It was a neat experience.”
Barrymore did some shopping while she was at Dan Bailey’s, said Sexton, “and bought some stuff from us.”
The 48-year-old movie star also announced that she and her show were giving $10,000 to support Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company.
“I was speechless,” said Sexton. “Very much surprised. This was totally unexpected. We will not profit from this money. We’re still trying to figure out what to do with the windfall, and how to give that back to the community. We’ll probably end up donating the money to nonprofits in Livingston.”
The other local Livingston business that was featured on the Drew Barrymore Show was Fireflies Pottery And Art Studio on Main Street. The shop is co-owned by the mother-daughter combination of Angie Johnson and Alex Pinson.
On Tuesday, the two women entrepreneurs were at the Fainting Goat Pub for the TV-watching party. They ordered wings, deviled eggs, and other appetizers for friends who showed up to support them.
Pinson said it was quite an experience to meet Barrymore in person.
“She was hilarious and down to earth,” said Pinson, who lived in New York for five years before returning home to Montana last year. “Our store was the hub for her production crew and they set up so much equipment.”
Pinson said her favorite Barrymore movie was probably, “50 First Dates,” but she also liked, “Charlie’s Angels.”
Fireflies Pottery And Art Studio was also the recipient of $10,000, courtesy of Barrymore and her show.