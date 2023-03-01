Drew Barrymore

Dale Sexton, center, standing and holding a beverage, watches the Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday at The Office Lounge in Livingston. Sexton’s business, Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company, was featured in Barrymore’s show.

 Rusty Fox Media

She’s been in more than 60 movies and shared the big screen with Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Cameron Diaz, Ryan O’Neal, and so many others.

For the last three years, she has hosted her own weekday TV show on national television that averages more than 1.2 million viewers per episode.