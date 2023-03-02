The Montana open burning season began March 1. While burning is allowed year-round, there are different restrictions and requirements throughout the seasons.
The Department of Environmental Quality is reminding Montana to comply with air quality rules and use good judgement to prevent wildfires with open burning season now here.
The following steps must be followed to burning through Aug. 31.
— Obtain a permit from your local fire control authority
— Check with your local air quality program for restrictions in Missoula, Cascade, Yellowstone, Lincoln and Flathead counties
— Activate your county permit on the day of your burn
— Be aware of local conditions and burn smart
— Check back on Sept. 1 for fall burning restrictions
Go to app.egovmt.com/burnpermitIF to obtain a permit. Call your local fire control authority to obtain one if your county is not listed on the website.
While DEQ air quality approval is not required during open burn season, contact local fire control authorities prior to burning to get permission and information on local fire safety-related requirements. DEQ also recommends contacting county health departments to determine whether any county level air quality requirements exist and to follow local regulations.
According to a press release, only clean, untreated wood and plant material can be burned. Things that can’t be burned include; food wastes, plastics, wood that has been coated, painted, stained, or treated, dead animals or animal droppings, rubber materials, chemicals, asphalt shingles, tar paper, hazardous wastes or structures containing these materials.
Open burning season will end on Aug. 31.
For more information on air quality related open burning rules, prohibited materials, frequently asked questions and state permit requirements, please visit DEQ’s open burning webpage at: https://deq.mt.gov/air/Programs/burning or call 406-444-3490.