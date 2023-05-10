Yedinak

Andrew Yedinak, supervisory agent of the Montana Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Task Force, gave a presentation at Dawson Community College April 26.

 Hunter Herbaugh

Human trafficking has become a major focus in the State of Montana, and the nation, with plenty of communities having local task forces to make their residents aware of the issue. Those interested in learning more about the issue were given that opportunity on April 26 then when Dawson Community College hosted Andrew Yedinak, supervisory agent of the Montana Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Task Force, who gave a presentation on how to recognize the issue and how it is handled in the state.

Sharing his insight, Yedinak gave a presentation on the warning signs people can look out for, the misconceptions some people might have about human trafficking and the obstacles law enforcement faces when trying to investigate it.